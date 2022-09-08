BBC presenters wear black as news of Queen’s health emerges

Presenters on BBC News wore black clothing as news broke that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision.

Buckingham Palace made a statement on Thursday (8 September) that doctors were “concerned” about the 96-year-old monarch’s health, but that she was “comfortable.”

This clip shows a newscaster, and an ASL interpreter, delivering updates in black.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with Prince William also reportedly making his way there.

