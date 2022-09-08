BBC One interrupted its regular programming to provide an update on Queen Elizabeth II’s health after doctors expressed “concern” on Thursday, 8 September.

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old monarch has been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, but was “comfortable.”

The announcement comes after Her Majesty cancelled her virtual Privy Council meeting on Wednesday, as she was told to rest after her “full day” meeting with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss on Tuesday.

News crews cut from an episode of Bargain Hunt to share the information with viewers.

