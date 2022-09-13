Theresa May recalls how late Queen Elizabeth didn’t ‘feel the need’ for attention

Theresa May has recalled her impression of Queen Elizabeth II, sharing that the monarch didn't "feel the need for everyone to be paying attention to her all the time."

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine on Tuesday (13 September), the former prime minister revealed how Her late Majesty particularly enjoyed stepping out of the limelight in Balmoral, as she wanted everyone to have a "sense of relaxation."

"There would be occasions when perhaps guests were milling around, perhaps chatting to each other, and the Queen was quite happy to sit in the room playing patience," Ms May recalled.

