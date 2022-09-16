Queen's funeral: Key timings for the ceremony

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Her Majesty's coffin has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since Wednesday, 14 September.

The lying in state will continue until the early hours of Monday, before the funeral.

Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers are among those expected to attend the ceremony.

Here are all the key timings for the day.

