Sir Keir Starmer refused to say if Jeremy Corbyn would have made a good prime minister during BBC’s Question Time leaders election debate.

The Labour leader was repeatedly quizzed by host Fiona Bruce on whether he believed his predecessor would have made a good leader for the country during the debate on Thursday night (20 June).

When asked to give a “yes or no” answer, Sir Keir said he did not think Labour could have won the general election in 2019.

When pressed further, he said: “He would be a better prime minister… look what we got… Boris Johnson, a man who made massive promises and did not keep them.”