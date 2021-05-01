Long queues form as Ukrainians attempt to flee amid Russian invasion

Recent footage from Kiev City has shown desperate Ukrainians attempting to flee the country as the Russian military begins its invasion.

Snapchat clips posted by locals reveal huge queues forming at banks, petrol stations and the embassy.

Earlier today, Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced their ‘military operation’, and the country’s Ivano-Frankivsk airport was filmed going up in flames as dark clouds fill the sky.

Tanks have also been caught on camera driving past houses across Ukraine.

