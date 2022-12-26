Boris Johnson's sister, Rachel, claimed that he would "still be prime minister" had he owned up to the failures of Partygate at the time.

The journalist, who is one year younger than the former Tory leader, appeared on LBC today (26 December), where she maintained that the public hadn't seen his "kind side".

"I think if he'd have done that right at the beginning rather than said 'there were no parties, if there were parties I thought they were work events'...he'd still be prime minister", she said.

