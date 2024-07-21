Rachel Reeves admits she has to ‘pinch herself” when she is called ‘chancellor’

Rachel Reeves admitted she is still getting used to being called “chancellor” and says she has to “pinch herself” occasionally.

The Labour chancellor appeared on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show on 21 July, and was asked if she was used to being called “chancellor” yet.

Laughing, Ms Reeves said: “Keir Starmer used the words and said ‘and this afternoon the chancellor’, and I thought ‘what has he done now>’ and then I remembered it was me.

“I am still getting used to it but I do have to pinch myself occasionally.”