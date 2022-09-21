St Louis radio host launches explicit rant at female colleague

A Fox 2 anchor launched an expletive-filled rant against a female colleague, audio obtained by the St Louis Post-Dispatch reveals.

Vic Faust, an anchor in St Louis, shouted at co-host Crystal Cooper, criticising her weight and parenting skills in an off-air tirade on rock station KFNS, according to the newspaper.

Mr Faust told the St Louis Post-Dispatch that the confrontation took place, and that it was profane, but said there was “background” to the recording.

