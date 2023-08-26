RMT general secretary has claimed the government “doesn’t know how to run a railway” as 20,000 members stage a fresh strike, causing huge disruption to services this weekend.

Trains started later than usual on Saturday morning and will finish earlier while some areas will have no services all day. Events affected by the strike include the Leeds and Reading festivals and Notting Hill Carnival.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Lynch said: “The government don’t know how to run a railway.”

My Lynch continued: “This is a scandalous and corrupt dispute, they’re making our members pay with their jobs and their conditions while (rail operators) receive profit.”