A pedestrian was seconds away from being hit by a train after he deliberately climbed over closed level crossing barriers and walked across the tracks.

Footage from April released by Network Rail showed a near miss in Langley Green in the West Midlands, where the railway network manager says there has been a recent increase in people misusing the level crossing.

These incidents mean people are "risking their lives to save a few minutes of time," Network Rail warned.

The video was released to "[urge] people to only ever cross when the barriers are up and the warning alarms aren’t sounding."