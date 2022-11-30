Bats have 'greater vocal range than Mariah Carey', study finds

A new study has suggested that bats have a greater vocal range than singer such as Mariah Carey and Prince.

The winged mammals produce a range of frequencies that far exceeds humans in order to communicate with each other.

Bats surpass Carey’s extensive range by “using different structures in their larynx.”

It's not known what all of their sounds and songs mean, but researchers have found that Daubenton’s bats use the same technique as human death metal singers and throat singing members of the Tuva people in Siberia and Mongolia.

