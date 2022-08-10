Raymond Briggs: Snowman creator dies aged 88

Raymond Briggs, the author and illustrator best known for the 1978 classic The Snowman, died at the age of 88 on 9 August, his family has announced.

Selling more than 5.5 million copies around the world, The Snowman was adapted into a film, which became a Christmastime favourite in UK households.

Briggs also created the popular children’s books Father Christmas, Fungus the Bogeyman and When the Wind Blows.

“Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this knews,” Briggs’ family said.

Sign up to our newsletters.