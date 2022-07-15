Met Office issues first ever red warning for extreme heat in parts of England

The Met Office issued its first-ever red extreme heat warning for England as temperatures are expected to hit 40C (104F).

A forecast of extremely high temperatures in areas across the country on Monday, 18 July and Tuesday 19, has prompted the first-ever Level 4 national emergency to be declared.

To trigger a Level 4 warning, a heatwave must be “so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside health and social care system, such as power or water shortages”.

It also means that “illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy”.

