The Conservatives and Reform UK have a 70 per cent chance of merging before the next general election, according to the most senior Conservative MP.

Father of the House, Sir Edward Leigh, told GB News' Chopper's Political Podcast on Thursday (February 13) that the likelihood of a merger was “very high.”

“If not a merger, then a deal,” he told the podcast.

Leigh added that around a third of the party's MPs want a merger or a deal with Reform.