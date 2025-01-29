This is the moment Senator Bernie Sanders grills Robert F Kennedy Jr over “unvaxxed” baby clothes during his confirmation hearing.

The Vermont independent questioned Kennedy Jr over a group he started called the Children Health Defense during the hearing on Thursday (29 January).

Sanders said: “You started a group called the Children Health Defense. On their website, they are selling what's called onesies. These are little things clothing for babies. One of them is titled unvaxed unafraid.”

Sanders then asked the 71-year-old: “Are you supportive of these onesies?”

Laughing, Kennedy Jr replied: “I am supportive of vaccines, I want good science.”