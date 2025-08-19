Robert F Kennedy Jr and Pete Hegseth went head-to-head in a workout challenge as they encouraged Americans to get “fit” not “fat”.

In a video shared by the Secretary of Defense on Monday (19 August), the two took part in the “Pete and Bobby Challenge”, where they had to do 50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups in under 10 minutes.

Hegseth managed to complete the challenge, which took place at the Department of Defence, in 5 minutes and 25 seconds, with RFK Jr following just behind.

“We hope Americans take this challenge and pass it along so that we’re ready to be fit to be the way we need to and have a healthy fighting force,” Hegseth said, with RFK Jr adding his tagline: “Let’s make America healthy again.”