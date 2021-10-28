Richard Ratcliffe arrives at Foreign Office to discuss new attempts to free wife Nazanin

Richard Ratcliffe has been filmed making his way to the Foreign Office, as he places renewed pressure on the government to discuss a strategy to free his detained wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. The British-Iranian mother was apprehended by Iranian forces in 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison on national security charges. Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was then sentenced for another year earlier this year on a second charge. She has maintained her innocence. Mr Ratcliffe’s meeting with foreign secretary Liz Truss - also attended by his MP Tulip Siddiq - comes after he began a new hunger strike on Sunday.