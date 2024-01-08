Sport’s fan’s sweet reaction meeting Sunak at Accrington Stanley community hub

A Lancashire resident had a sweet reaction to meeting Rishi Sunak at the Accrington Stanley Community Sports Hub on Monday, 8 January.

The prime minister met members of the football club’s first team, a disability sports group, and students studying BTEC Sports courses.

Mr Sunak also played bowls during his visit to the club.

It came as Mr Sunak spoke in the town a year after he announced it would receive £20m in levelling-up funds.

Accrington also received a further £20m boost after it was identified as one of the government’s 55 so-called “forgotten towns” in the country.