Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refused to answer questions on the future of HS2 when he appeared on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, telling presenters “I’m not going to be forced into a premature decision because it’s good for someone’s TV programme.

BBC presenter Sally Nugent asked Mr Sunak: “People watching on this programme really like it when politicians answer questions. What is the situation with HS2 coming all the way to Manchester?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Sally, I know you keep asking, I know there is lots of speculation, but I am not going to be forced into a premature decision because it’s good for someone’s TV programme.”