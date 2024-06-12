Rishi Sunak says he has met Nigel Farage ‘maybe once’

Rishi Sunak claimed he has met Nigel Farage “maybe once” as he denied being “scared” of the Reform UK leader.

The prime minister made the comments during an interview with ITV News that aired on Wednesday night (12 June).

“What do you think are Nigel Farage’s best qualities?” journalist Paul Brand asked Mr Sunak.

“I really don’t know him, Paul. I think I’ve met him maybe once in my life,” he replied.

The prime minister added that he is not “not worried” Reform UK will “steal votes” from the Conservatives, suggesting his only challenger for No 10 is Sir Keir Starmer.