Campaigners dress up as Rishi Sunak to protest National Insurance rise

Campaigners dressed as Chancellor Rishi Sunak staged a protest against the rise in National Insurance outside the Treasury office in London on Wednesday (6 April).

The protesters wore masks of the chancellor's face and held large envelopes saying “your tax bill” with Sunak's signature next to the text.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the rise in National Insurance contributions, saying that it was “unquestionably” the right thing to do to fund the NHS.

