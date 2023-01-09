Rishi Sunak has declined to confirm whether a one-off payment to nurses is on the cards in an effort to resolve an ongoing dispute over pay.

Ministers are reportedly looking at a payment, possibly in the form of a cost of living payment, to get them through the winter, according to The Guardian.

When asked if a one-off payment was on the table, the prime minister refused to comment.

“You wouldn’t expect me to comment on specifics. The most important thing is that the conversations are happening,” Mr Sunak said.

