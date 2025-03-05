Rishi Sunak opens up on his biggest parenting ‘fail’ to Nick Robinson

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak has revealed one of his biggest parenting “fails” to BBC broadcaster Nick Robinson.

The former Tory leader appeared on Mr Robinson’s Political Thinking podcast, which was broadcast on Wednesday evening (5 March).

After reflecting on his time as prime minister, Mr Sunak admitted he was “excited about this next chapter of my life” and also revealed he is enjoying spending time with his two teenage daughters.

He told Mr Robinson: “I have failed to get my girls into football and Star Wars. I am having one last effort at cricket.

“You are more likely to find me at a cosmetic skin care counter of Boots these days.”