Rishi Sunak reiterates lack of deal with EU to fix Northern Ireland Protocol

Rishi Sunak has reiterated that “there isn’t a deal” with the EU to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He did, however, say there is “an understanding of what needs to be done” between the parties.

The prime minister was taking part in a Q&A session at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, 18 February.

“There are real issues that need resolving. The way that the protocol has been implemented, it’s causing very real challenges for families, for people, for businesses on the ground,” he said.

