Sunak ordered to sit down and told off for using ‘prop’ at PMQs

Rishi Sunak was reprimanded by Sir Lindsay Hoyle for using a “prop” during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 17 January.

The prime minister was told to sit down as the speaker rose from his seat after Mr Sunak said “[Sir Keir Starmer] always been more interested in what lefty lawyers have to say... I’ve even got here the textbook that he authored for them.”

Mr Sunak appeared to hold a photocopy of the cover of the Labour leader’s book European Human Rights Law.

“When I stand up, please sit down... We don’t use props in this house,” Sir Lindsay said.