Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign over Pincher scandal

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday (5 July) over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

Sunak said in his resignation letter: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

The resignations came after No 10 admitted Mr Johnson was aware of the misconduct allegations lodged against Mr Pincher.

