Sunak insists views on issues facing trans people ‘not controversial’

Rishi Sunak insisted his views on issues facing transgender people are "not controversial" after facing criticism for a jibe during Prime Minister's Questions last week.

The prime minister faced backlash after accusing Sir Keir Starmer of not being able to "define a woman" while Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, was visiting Parliament.

Speaking to the public during a GB News forum on Monday, Mr Sunak said: "When it comes to questions over women’s safety... biological sex is important

"I really don’t think that anything I just said is controversial.”