Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:44
River Thames a ‘death trap’ as E-coli levels shown on live interview
A river pollution campaigner has described part of the River Thames as a "death trap" after E.coli was found in a sample of water he collected.
James Wallace of River Action UK said he found 2963 E.coli colonies per 100ml from water in the River Kennet, a tributary of the Thames.
It comes after Steve Backshall described pollution found in the water as "toxic" as a Bangor University study found high levels of norovirus and E. coli in a sample near the border between Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.
"If I was to give this to Steve to say cheers, he might die... in [the sample] you can see a death trap,” Wallace said.
A Thames Water spokesperson told The Independent: “We regard all discharges as unacceptable and taking action to improve the health of rivers is a key focus."
Up next
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
02:51
I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse
59:34
Simon Calder answers your holiday questions in live event
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:36
FA Cup: Ten Hag denies Coventry penalty victory was an ‘embarrassment’
00:41
Moment oldest and youngest London Marathon runners meet on finish line
01:14
Manchester United fans ‘impatient’ for success, Jim Ratcliffe says
00:30
‘Hardest Geezer’ completes London Marathon days after running Africa
01:14
Residents evacuated as heavy rainfall floods southern Chinese cities
00:33
Dubai: Cars abandoned in flooded streets as UAE begins clean up
00:21
Severe weather lashes Virginia as golf ball-sized hail reported
00:24
Watch: Double dust devil swirls along Route 66 highway
02:59
Perrie Edwards gives fan her personal mobile number for a day
01:07
Britain’s Got Talent Amanda Holden stunned by ‘never seen before’ act
00:37
First look at Deadpool and Wolverine in new teaser
01:15