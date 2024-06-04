Terrified dog pulled from River Thames after falling 14ft into water

Watch the dramatic moment RNLI volunteers rescue a terrified dog from the River Thames.

Last Friday (31 May), Gravesend RNLI launched to Freddie, who got into trouble after falling 14ft into the water on the north shore near Tilbury Fort.

The Atlantic 85 lifeboat made the short distance across the river and arrived on the scene within 60 seconds, where they immediately spotted the dog’s owner leaning over the Thames Path wall.

As the tide was rising, the volunteer crew successfully located Freddie who was desperately clawing at the wall and managed to get him safely on board.