Heavy flooding creates waterfalls onto Hudson Valley roads

Severe flooding in the northeast of the United States has caused some roads to become ‘waterfalls’.

Many roads in and around the Hudson Valley area were inundated with water following heavy rain in the first week of July 2023.

The sheer amount of rainfall has created waterfall-like cascades crashing across roads in the region.

The area, which incorporates the states of New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts, has experienced extreme flooding.

One person has been confirmed dead as a result of the floods and a state of emergency has been issued in Orange County, New York.