Robert De Niro attacks Donald Trump in Tony Awards speech

Robert De Niro used his Tony Awards speech to take aim at US President Donald Trump.

The Hollywood star took centre stage at the prestigious ceremony on Sunday (8 June) and it didn’t take him long to launch a scathing attack on Trump.

“I am going to say one thing... F*** Trump,” the 81-year-old said.

His speech was met by applause from the audience.

De Niro added: “It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f*** Trump.”

This is not the first time the actor has hit out at the US president. He also used his speech at the Cannes Film Festival to take aim at him, stating the US’s re-elected president posed a global threat.