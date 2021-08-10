A robot that changes colour just like a chameleon may lead scientists to create the world's first "invisibility cloak".

Much like a chameleon changing the colouration of its skin, scientists have developed the world's first soft robot that adapts its tone to the background.

In the video, the robot is seen mimicking the enigmatic reptile by changing colour.

The possibility of garments that make us "disappear" could be achievable in the near future.

"The ultimate form of this application will be an invisibility cloak - by blending into the background," Project leader Professor Seung Hwan Ko, of Seoul National University, said.