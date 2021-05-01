Roman Abramovich has been spotted at an airport in Israel.

The billionaire Chelsea owner was subject to sanctions by the UK government last week and was one of seven Russians who had their assets frozen.

Mr Abramovich was pictured in the VIP area of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport on Monday shortly before a jet took off for Istanbul.

Sanctions against the Russian oligarch have plunged Chelsea into the unknown, with the club now operating under a special licence.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.