Rebekah Vardy has lost her multi-million pound libel case against Coleen Rooney after the High Court ruled that she was behind a series of stories that were leaked to the tabloid media.

Ms Justice Steyn delivered her written ruling on Friday (29 July) following a high-profile two-week trial in May, two years after Ms Vardy sued Ms Rooney for defamation.

Her ruling said it was “likely” Ms Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing fake information to The Sun.

Ms Vardy has always denied the public accusation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.