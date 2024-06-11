Watch as passengers chase an out-of-control bus that suffered a brake failure while crossing a bridge in China.

The vehicle rolled away from the side of the road causing commuters, the driver, and traffic officers to run after it in Zhejiang province on 26 May.

Some of the passengers are seen grabbing onto the back of the bus to slow it down, while brave traffic officers tried to step in front - to no avail.

When the road eventually levelled out, the bus stopped and was towed back to the station.

No one was reported hurt and a replacement vehicle arrived to collect the stranded passengers.