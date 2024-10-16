A Russian man who was rescued in the Sea of Okhotsk after surviving for more than two months in an inflatable boat has revealed the two items that kept him alive.

Mikhail Pichugin, 46, was rescued on Monday (14 October) by a fishing vessel off the Kamchatka Peninsula. Tragically his older brother and nephew died before rescuers arrived.

Mr Pichugin was rushed to an emergency care unit at the Magadan hospital after being rescued.

He told reporters from his hospital bed that he collected rain water to drink and stayed warm by using his camel wool sleeping bag.

“(I survived) with God’s help, there is no other way to say it,” he said.