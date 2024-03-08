Putin tests out flight simulator during Russian aviation school visit

Vladimir Putin got into the cockpit of a flight simulator during his visit to a military aviation school in Krasnodar, Russia, on Thursday 7 March.

The Russian president, who also flew a Tu-160 strategic bomber two weeks ago, said at a meeting with female alumni of the school that his flight in that aircraft had not been planned because the bomber hadn’t been deployed by the defence ministry.

“When we came to the plant and visited it, the chief pilot said we were ready, we could be in the air in two hours,” he told the former students gathered at the meeting, before presenting them with flowers.