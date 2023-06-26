Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:43
Watch in full: Putin’s first public address since apparent Wagner coup
Vladimir Putin gave his first speech since the Wagner group mutiny on Monday, 26 June, in which he did not address the weekend's events and instead congratulating young engineers at a forum.
"It is symbolic that the forum is taking place on Tula soil, which has always been famous for its craftsmen, its dynasties of workers, engineers and arms makers," the Russian leader said.
It comes after the head of the Russian private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called for armed mutiny on Friday, seizing a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and marching toward Moscow, before turning around on Saturday.
Up next
01:31
Titanic submarine: What happened to OceanGate’s Titan submersible?
01:49
Titan debris found almost five times deeper than Burj Khalifa height
08:27
My life after leaving countries dangerous for LGBT+ community
00:30
Listen: Arctic Monkeys soundcheck ahead of Glastonbury headline set
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
01:39
Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift
49:55
Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’
01:04
Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’
00:57
Naoise Dolan on the problem with being a literary ‘it girl’
00:46
Andy Murray addresses retirement rumours ahead of his 15th Wimbledon
00:45
Brendan Rodgers regrets ‘hurt’ he caused Celtic fans when he left
01:22
William visits Lionesses to wish them good luck ahead of World Cup
00:31
Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes ‘devastated’ as England fall behind in series
00:22
Student rips Just Stop Oil banners as group marches in east London
00:31
Texas tornado captured crossing through Perryton by locals
01:10
People in India evacuate ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy landfall
00:51
Climate protesters smear paint on 123-year-old Monet artwork
00:35
Glastonbury: Fireworks bring close Elton John’s final UK performance
02:36
Watch Glastonbury 2023 highlights, from Elton John to Lana Del Rey
01:16
Glastonbury revellers react to Lewis Capaldi’s performance
00:38
Glastonbury crowd sings with Lewis Capaldi as he struggles to finish
00:49
Duchess of York reveals princesses’ birthdays held at teen cancer unit
01:38
Listen: Sarah Ferguson discusses undergoing breast cancer surgery
00:55
Princess of Wales plays doubles tennis with Roger Federer at Wimbledon
00:28
Watch: Dingo bites sunbathing tourist on the bum
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09