Watch in full: Putin’s first public address since apparent Wagner coup

Vladimir Putin gave his first speech since the Wagner group mutiny on Monday, 26 June, in which he did not address the weekend's events and instead congratulating young engineers at a forum.

"It is symbolic that the forum is taking place on Tula soil, which has always been famous for its craftsmen, its dynasties of workers, engineers and arms makers," the Russian leader said.

It comes after the head of the Russian private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called for armed mutiny on Friday, seizing a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and marching toward Moscow, before turning around on Saturday.