Rescuers pull injured passengers from train after derailment in northern Russia

A passenger train derailment in northern Russia killed at least two people, and left one other person missing, a state-run railway company said Thursday.

The 14-carriage train derailed in Russia’s northern republic of Komi on Wednesday night (26 June), Russian Railways said in a statement, with nine carriages coming off the tracks.

Up to 50 people were injured, according to emergency officials, and footage shows rescuers working at the scene to evacuate those who were trapped.

The train, carrying 232 passengers, was headed to the southern city of Novorossiysk from Vorkuta, a coal mining town in the north of Komi.