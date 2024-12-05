Armed forces chief speaks out on chance of Russia attack and invasion of UK

There is only a “remote chance” Russia would directly attack or invade the United Kingdom, the chief of the Armed Forces has said.

In his annual lecture at the Royal United Services Institute on Wednesday (4 December), Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Britain needed to be “clear-eyed in our assessment of the threat” of Russia.

He added: “That includes recognising that there is only a remote chance of a significant direct attack or invasion by Russia on the United Kingdom, and that’s the same for the whole of Nato.”

Russia “knows the response will be overwhelming”, he added, but warned the nuclear deterrent needed to be “kept strong and strengthened”.