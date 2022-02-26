Russia vetoes UN draft resolution to condemn Ukraine operation

Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution condemning the attack on Ukraine and remanding the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

Drafted by the US and Albania, the resolution was also seeking to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine and to reaffirm Ukraine's sovereignty.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates all abstained on the vote which took place on Friday (25 February).

After the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Twitter: “Russia can veto this resolution, but cannot veto our voices."