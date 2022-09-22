FlightRadar shows Russian exodus to escape Vladimir Putin’s mass conscription

A real-time aircraft flight tracking website has shared a video which illustrates the number of flights taking off from Moscow and St Petersburg since Vladimir Putin's announcement regarding the mobilisation of troops to Ukraine.

The Associated Press has reported that flights leaving Russia have either sold out or "skyrocketed" in price after Mr Putin told as many as 300,000 military reservists on Wednesday to prepare for service in the conflict with Ukraine.

Flightradar24's map visual shows the stream of aircraft flying out of the country since Tuesday, 20 September.

