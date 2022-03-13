Child among three dead after car driven over by Russian tank

A Russian tank killed two men and a young child after it drove over the vehicle they were fleeing in.

The three were trying to flee the danger zone when they were pulled over by the tank in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, according to the National Police’s main directorate.

Aftermath of the incident captured the obliterated vehicle on the highway between the villages of Nesterianka and Myrne.

