Moment Russian drone nearly hits Ukrainian evacuation car

Watch the harrowing moment a Russian drone strike nearly hits a Ukrainian car as it evacuates fighters from the frontline.

Footage shows Ukrainian Special Forces conducting a frontline evacuation of wounded personnel as they desperately race away in the Zaporizhia region after the drone attack barely missed Ukrainian soldiers.

It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the state-owned defence conglomerate to produce more attack drones.

Two people have died after Russian missiles hit a residential building in the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, said on Monday 7 August, 2023.