A Labour MP has compared the cost of the government’s Rwanda scheme to Virgin Galactic “sending six people to space” during a debate in the House of Commons.

Neil Coyle urged the Tories to “rethink” the bill ahead of another vote on Monday 18 March, in which Rishi Sunak will seek to reverse the defeats from the House of Lords.

“Is the minister aware that Virgin Galactic can send six people into space for less than this government wants to spend sending one person to Rwanda?” Mr Coyle asked illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson.

“Is it not time to rethink this absurd policy and extortionate cost?”