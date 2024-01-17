Tory minister insists party is ‘united’ despite huge rebellion against Rwanda plan

Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson has insisted there was a “unity of purpose” among MPs on the Prime Minister’s Rwanda plan.

“What we saw yesterday was a unity of purpose, every single Conservative member of Parliament determined to ensure that the Rwanda policy works and to stop the boats,” he told Sky News on Wednesday (17 January).

Mr Tomlinson said there had been “detailed debate and constructive, robust exchanges on all sides”.

Asked if the Government might consider pulling the third reading after the backbench rebellion, he said: “Oh, no. This afternoon, I’ll be on my feet again in the chamber of the House of Commons.”