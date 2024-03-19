Watch MPs overturn all 10 Lords’ amendments to Safety of Rwanda Bill

The prime minister has maintained hopes of spring flights carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda as the Government overturned all attempts by the House of Lords to change to its deportation legislation.

The Government saw off 10 amendments from peers to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, after a minister had accused the Lords of trying to “wreck” the legislation on Monday (18 March).

MPs voted by majorities ranging from 57 to 78 to reject the series of amendments made to the Bill by peers.