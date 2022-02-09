Sajid Javid was heckled as he answered a question on the abuse and harassment Sir Keir Starmer faced from a mob on Monday.

The Labour leader was confronted by a large group of people in London following Boris Johnson's slur over his “failure” to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Javid condemned the harassment as “disgraceful”, but was being heckled as he made his comments.

In the background of his interview, a man can be heard shouting: “Mr Javid, why isn't Boris apologising for his remarks in parliament?”

