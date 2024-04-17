Watch: Storm chasers drive through powerful tornado tearing across rural Iowa

Watch as storm chasers drive through a tornado tearing across rural Iowa.

Strong storms caused damage in parts of the Midwest yesterday, with tornado reports also made in counties across Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.

Extreme meteorologist Dr Reed Timmer and his crew got an incredible view of one twister as they chased the storm through Iowa’s southeastern area of Salem on Tuesday 16 April.

An excited voice is heard shouting “we’re in the tornado” as the team scramble to catch footage of the storm.